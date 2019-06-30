|
Earl W. Kimmel
El Paso - "Life is a piece of cake, with ice cream on top." That was the motto of Earl W. Kimmel. He died June 25, 2019 in El Paso, at the age of 91. Earl was born in San Francisco, California, on October 12, 1927. He graduated Santa Rosa High School and Sacramento Junior College, and attended Sacramento State College. After service in the U.S. Air Force in World War II, Earl managed a grocery store in California before he moved to El Paso, Texas with his family. Earl was a supervisor at Harvey Brokerage; he was in business with his family's business, Field - Parker Office Supply and Furniture Company; later, he worked with American Beauty Macaroni and the Pillsbury Company, and then as a greeter at Sam's Club in West El Paso. At work or not, Earl greeted everyone with a smile, and always had encouraging words for those he knew.
In 1962, at a YMCA dance class, Earl met Margarita Yolanda Ramos, and they became life-long dance partners. Earl and Marge Kimmel were known as "Fred and Ginger" among their dance friends. They were married 56 years.
Earl Kimmel is survived by Margarita Yolanda Ramos Kimmel, and his sister-in-law, Esther Goselin. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Lina Bollinger Kimmel and David Kimmel; his sister, Luella McClintock; brother Alvin Kimmel; sister-in-law Herlinda Collins.
Earl and Marge loved the Plaza Theatre, and were among the first volunteers during its restoration. They were featured in the ad campaign for the Plaza's restoration and served as Plaza StarKeepers and docents for the theater.
Services will be held Friday, July 5 at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler, El Paso TX, 79912. Viewing will be 10am - 12pm, and service at 12pm - 1pm, followed by a burial service at Memory Gardens, 4900 McNutt Road, Santa Teresa, NM 88008.
Memorial donations may be made to the Plaza Theatre Endowment in the El Paso Community Foundation, PO Box 272, El Paso, TX, 79943 or at epcf.org.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019