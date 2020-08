Ebernezer (Eddie) EdwardsEbernezer (Eddie) Edwards 02/15/1949- 07/08/2020. Born in Lake Providence, Louisiana. Proceeded in death by Father Columbus Edwards and Mother Erma Lee Williams. Survived by Sister Earline Edwards, Nieces and Nephews, as well as good friends and extended family. His company along with his laugh will be missed by all those blessed to have known him. Services are to be held at Ft Bliss Cemetery.