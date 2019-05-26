|
|
Eddie Elbert Ledford
El Paso - Eddie Elbert Ledford Jr.,
in El Paso, Texas.
Viewing will be 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday May 28th, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home, 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Arrangements courtesy of Martin Funeral Home.
Eddie E. Ledford Jr. was born in Athens, Ga. to Eddie Elbert Ledford Sr. and Era Hill Ledford on June 26, 1934. He went to school in Athens Ga. He married Mary Elena Duran on September 13, 1963, in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from El Paso Community College. In 1974 MSgt Eddie Ledford retired from the Air Force. He worked as a Police Sergeant for the University of Texas at El Paso, for 8 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Navy and Air Force for over 22 years and was awarded several honors.
Eddie Elbert Ledford Sr., Era Hill Ledford and June Ledford Lazenby, sister is preceded in death.
Eddie E. Ledford Jr. is survived by wife Mary Ledford, daughters, Gloria Lopez, Renee Combes, Michelle Ledford Hajjar and her husband Joseph A. Hajjar, son Eddie E. Ledford III, and his wife Mary Y. Ledford, brother Jimmy Ledford: Grandchildren: Lynette Throckmorton, Loni Lopez, Lea Hajjar, Mikaela Hajjar, Danielle Hajjar, Charles Goucher, Kearra Ledford, Kaleen Ledford, Khloee Ledford and many Great-Grandchildren.
You will forever be in our hearts. We love you "Poppi"!!
The family of Eddie E. Ledford Jr. wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to all our family and friends. God Bless You!
Published in El Paso Times on May 26, 2019