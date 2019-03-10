Eddy Y. McClung



El Paso - Eddy Yoshiko Hirate McClung, 89, who was born on February of 1930 in Nagoya, Japan, passed away peacefully at home on March 5, 2019. After World War II, she worked at a U.S. military base in Gifu, Japan, where she met Zenas B. McClung Jr., who was in the U.S. Army and stationed in Gifu. They married in Tokyo, Japan, in 1950 and moved to the U.S. in 1951. Eddy worked as a seamstress and hairdresser but was mainly a homemaker. She also took up bowling after her husband passed away on Sept. 7, 1963. She was an excellent bowler and secretary/treasurer of several leagues throughout the years.



Eddy was predeceased by her parents, mother Tora Tawada, father, Kinsaku Hirate, and her brother Hiroichi and sisters, Setsuko, Michiko and Sumiko. She is survived by her sister Ayako Martinez of El Paso, along with her nephews, Daniel, Charlie, Joey and niece Linda, as well as several nieces and nephews in Japan.



Also left to cherish her memory are her daughters Judy L. McClung (Jaime "Z"), Kathleen Flores (David) and Paddy Tawada (Donna). She is also survived by four grandchildren, Ian Rogers (Michelle), Christopher Rogers (Julie), Sandie Taylor (Michael), Stacy Taylor (Steve) and a great grandson Owen.



The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to Patti and Judith, who provided loving care to Eddy in her final years.



There will be a private family memorial service at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.