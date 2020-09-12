1/1
Edgar Vidal Alba Andrade
1977 - 2020
Edgar Vidal Alba Andrade

(1977-2020)

On Sunday, September 06, 2020, beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, son and friend passed away at age 43. Edgar was born 29 January 1977 in Cd. Juarez, Mexico to parents Gilberto Alba (deceased) and Catalina Andrade.

Married to Luz Del Carmen Escalante Romero, both moved to El Paso, TX in 2019 to pursue his American dream as a Network Services Manager and with it, to provide a better future to his family. A lifelong engineer, Edgar held a Master's degree in Information Technology, which allowed him to showcase his creativity, motivation and passion for communications and computer programing. Throughout his life, Edgar always maintained a cheerful and positive attitude, now we celebrate his departure and know that "Gary" will continue to smile down on all of us from Heaven as his legacy will continue to live on in us, through our memories of him.

He is survived by Sons: Esteban, Santiago, and Daughters: Sonia and Lizeth.

Viewing will be held at Perches Funeral Home (2280 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938) on September 14th, 2020 at 5:00pm.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
05:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
