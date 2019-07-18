|
|
Edith Faye Reaves, 94, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. She and her beloved twin sister Edna were born on September 22, 1924 in Hamlin, TX. They were raised along with their eight brothers in Pecos, Texas. Edith graduated as the valedictorian of Pecos High School in 1942 and later acquired her BS degree from TCU. She married her devoted husband, Raymond, in 1948 in Pecos. They moved to El Paso in 1954, where Edith taught 3rd grade for 35 years. Edith and Raymond were long-time members of the First Christian Church, and were later founding members of Coronado Christian Church. Edith also proudly served as a volunteer at Sun Towers Hospital for 35 years, receiving the Humanitarian Award from the hospital system, touching countless lives in a plethora of ways. Edith and Raymond enjoyed hosting their friends at many of their legendary BBQ chicken suppers, and they enjoyed many years of travelling to Glen Isle Lodge in Bailey Colorado.
Left to honor her memory is her loving son, Gary Reaves and wife, Kathy of Beaumont, TX; grandson, Ryan "Scooter" Reaves of Beaumont, TX; daughter Sharon Reaves of Montana; nieces, Deanne Phillips of Buda, TX, Jane Swanson of Fort Worth, TX, Janan Page of Switzerland.She is preceded in death by her beloved twin sister, Edna, and her devoted husband Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, please donate, "In Memory of Edith Reaves" to Beaumont Police Benevolent Association ("BPBA"), PO Box 22722, Beaumont, TX 77720.
Life honoring graveside service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Memory Gardens of The Valley, 4900 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM, 88008.
Published in El Paso Times on July 18, 2019