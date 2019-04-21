Services
Edmundo H. Garcia Obituary
Edmundo H. Garcia

El Paso - Edmundo H. Garcia, entered the gates of heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 95. He proudly served the Military by joining the United States Navy and continued serving as a government employee. He was a loving and giving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and will be missed by his loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Higinio and Aurora Garcia. He leaves behind his loving wife Manuela Gonzalez Garcia, his beloved daughters; Sandra Jarvis (Samuel) and Bertha Guaderrama, 4 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 on Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will being at 1:30pm on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Peasant. Committal Service to follow at 2:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019
