Edmundo Soza



Edmundo Soza, 92, loving spouse, father and grandfather left this earth to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. His wife and children were at his bedside during his passing at his home in Dallas.



Born in the silver mining town of Shafter, Texas, he spent his early youth there and later also lived with his parents in Marfa, Texas where he graduated from high school. During the post-war years of the early 1950s he served in the US Army and was sent to Germany to help maintain military preparedness along the border with the Russian-occupied portion of Europe.



After his years of service he married and moved to El Paso where he worked for many years with Kemp Ford. His four children grew up in El Paso and share countless memories of their father. There were days flying kites or climbing Mt. Franklin. On other occasions the family watched in anticipation as he placed the finishing touches on his back yard barbecue preparations. Birthday parties for the kids and family vacations to the Grand Canyon and beyond are captured on mid-century film.



His retirement years were spent in Dallas where he loved to tend his garden and repair anything that needed fixing. He loved woodworking and assembled birdhouses, shelves and benches. A dedicated father, he was always looking for ways to help his family. He is loved and will be deeply missed.



Edmundo was preceded in death by his father, Dolores, and mother, Estefana.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Lou; two sons Eddie and Robert and their spouses Nellie and Debbie; two daughters Becky Kitchel and Terri Henson and their spouses Bruce and Tim; six grandchildren; brother Henry and spouse Nancy; and numerous nephews, nieces and friends.



Funeral arrangements with Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home at 7405 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store