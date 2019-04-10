|
Edna B. Nations
El Paso - Edna B. Nations passed peacefully from this life April 6, 2019 at the age of 91 in El Paso, TX. Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles H Nations. Edna is survived by her three children Sylvia (Ricky) Lang of Arab AL; Jeannie (Larry) Anderson & Charles (Beverly) Nations Jr. both of Pflugerville, TX ; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren. Edna also leaves behind two sisters Ruth Knott and Lexie Forrister of El Paso, TX and numerous nephews and nieces. Edna was born January 29, 1928 in Mangrum, LA. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church El Paso.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 5-9 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home, 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904. The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11, at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX at 11:30 AM. Committal service to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 10, 2019