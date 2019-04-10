Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church
805 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Nations
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna B. Nations


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna B. Nations Obituary
Edna B. Nations

El Paso - Edna B. Nations passed peacefully from this life April 6, 2019 at the age of 91 in El Paso, TX. Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles H Nations. Edna is survived by her three children Sylvia (Ricky) Lang of Arab AL; Jeannie (Larry) Anderson & Charles (Beverly) Nations Jr. both of Pflugerville, TX ; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren. Edna also leaves behind two sisters Ruth Knott and Lexie Forrister of El Paso, TX and numerous nephews and nieces. Edna was born January 29, 1928 in Mangrum, LA. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church El Paso.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, from 5-9 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home, 8817 Dyer St., El Paso, TX 79904. The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11, at First Baptist Church, 805 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX at 11:30 AM. Committal service to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now