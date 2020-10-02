Edna Mae WalkerEl Paso, Texas - On Saturday, September 18, 2020, Edna Mae Walker, was embraced by God, her beloved parents, Vernon and Elida Walker, and her beloved aunt Lillian Windover.Maessy was a devoted daughter, niece, cousin, friend and educator. She graduated from Burges High School, attended UTEP, and received her Bachelor of Education in (Pre-K) and Secondary Education in English. She received a Master's Degree in Education.She taught five years in the El Paso Diocese and Socorro District for 33 years, and finally retired on May 2012. Her family, friends and students had her love, support and guidance.Though her heart stopped beating, Maessy will continue to live in our hearts. Left to cherish her loving memory are her cousins, Louie and Kay Belmont, Linda Johnson, Wren, Pippin, Sonnet, and other family members and friends.Visitation memorial will be on Wednesday, October 7th, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX. Interment of ashes will be in the future at Restlawn Mausoleum.