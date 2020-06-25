Edna (Eddi) R. Garcia Adams
Edna (Eddi) R. Garcia Adams, a creative artist, painter, sculptor, craftsman, and deeply devoted to her family, peacefully passed away in St. Petersburg, Florida, on June 20, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Eddi was born in El Paso, Texas, and lived much of her life there. She graduated from Austin High School and from Texas Western (now UTEP). She taught elementary school at El Paso Independent School District. She coauthored and illustrated a series of educational workbooks. After she and her husband, Sam, retired they set out on many adventures, and lived in Ruidoso, NM, St. George, UT, Highlands Ranch, CO, Charlotte, NC, Lake Havasu, AZ, and St. Petersburg, FL. She embraced the different places and lifestyles, and loved living near her grandchildren.
Eddi's amazing wit and wry sense of humor left family and friends breathless with laughter. She was elegant, resilient and always engaged in creative endeavors.
She is survived by Sam, her husband of 55 years.
She is also survived by her son, Sam Adams, his wife, Mindi, and their son, Pierce; daughter, LeAnn Bobitt, her husband, Bruce, and their children Haley and Travis; her brother, Bob Garcia, and his wife, Barbara; nieces Christy Garcia and Cindy Garcia Melgar, along with many loving cousins and grandnieces/nephews.
Donations in memory and honor of Eddi R. Adams can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org and to the American Lung Association at lung.org.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.