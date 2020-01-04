|
Edna R. Rodriguez
El Paso - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Edna R. Rodriguez, born November 26, 1935 in El Paso, Texas. She rejoined her parents Edmundo and Elvira Romero and her sister Nena on January 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Lefty Rodriguez; 2 sisters, Irene Romero and Dolores Alvarado; and her 3 daughters, Linda Godinez (Jody), Sandra Contreras, Lisa Peña (Andrew). Through Lefty she became a mother to Joe (Teressa) and Patsy Rodriguez as well as other grown children and their families. She had the pleasure of welcoming 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Beyond all else our mother was a woman of faith. This faith allowed her to survive many hardships and medical crises in life. Amazingly she was a 17 year liver transplant survivor! We were blessed and are eternally grateful the medical professionals that helped her throughout the years. Proverbs 31 exemplifies our mother "Who can find a virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies…Her children arise up, and call her blessed: her husband also". Her legacy will continue. Visitation will be held at 5pm followed by the Rosary at 7pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Santo Niño de Atocha Church. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020