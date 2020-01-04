Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Santo Niño de Atocha Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna R. Rodriguez


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna R. Rodriguez Obituary
Edna R. Rodriguez

El Paso - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother, Edna R. Rodriguez, born November 26, 1935 in El Paso, Texas. She rejoined her parents Edmundo and Elvira Romero and her sister Nena on January 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Lefty Rodriguez; 2 sisters, Irene Romero and Dolores Alvarado; and her 3 daughters, Linda Godinez (Jody), Sandra Contreras, Lisa Peña (Andrew). Through Lefty she became a mother to Joe (Teressa) and Patsy Rodriguez as well as other grown children and their families. She had the pleasure of welcoming 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Beyond all else our mother was a woman of faith. This faith allowed her to survive many hardships and medical crises in life. Amazingly she was a 17 year liver transplant survivor! We were blessed and are eternally grateful the medical professionals that helped her throughout the years. Proverbs 31 exemplifies our mother "Who can find a virtuous woman, for her price is far above rubies…Her children arise up, and call her blessed: her husband also". Her legacy will continue. Visitation will be held at 5pm followed by the Rosary at 7pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Santo Niño de Atocha Church. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast
Download Now