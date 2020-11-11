Edna Ruth Smith
El Paso - Edna "Ruth" Smith, age 68, passed away on October 31, 2020. Ruth was born in Sumter, South Carolina and retired after teaching Middle School at YSID in EI Paso, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents Garnett and Agnes Hall, her husband, W. Kenneth Smith and her sister Ivagene Baxley. Ruth is survived by her sister, Kathy Courtois and her partner Jim Robbins, her brother, Garnett Hall, his wife Sherri, her brother Edward Hall, his wife Diana, her brother Stephen Hall and his wife Marie and her brother-in-law, George Baxley. Ruth is also survived by her nieces, Victoria Giesey and Jane Courtois, her nephews Zack and David Courtois and Seth and Chase Hall and her greatnephews Cameron Giesey and Isaiah Villanueva and great nieces Sirena and Marina Villanueva.
Visitation will be Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10am to 1pm with Service at 12:30 pm at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn. Interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth is requesting donations to PanCan.org
or Susan Komen.org