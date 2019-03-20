|
|
Eduardo A Cereceres
El Paso - Eduardo A Cereceres was born on September 5, 1935 and joined the Lord on March 17, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife Yolanda L. Cereceres in 2006. Eduardo was a loving father who is survived by his 4 children (Eduardo L. Cereceres Jr., Jorge Cereceres, Yolanda Cereceres, and Teresa Lopez), 7 Grandchildren (Lorena Cereceres Lee, Eduardo Cereceres III, Marisa Cereceres, Andrew Cereceres, Vanessa Lopez, Juan Cereceres, and Bianca Muenzberg), and 7 Great Grandchildren.
He was an avid bowler in many leagues. He always made time for his McDonald's buddies in the mornings and his great grandchildren were always his pride and joy.
Viewing and Rosary will be held at Perches Funeral Home-7580 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915 from 5-9pm on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, time to be announced.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 20, 2019