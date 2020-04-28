|
|
Eduardo Arturo Ramirez
El Paso - Eduardo "Eddie" Arturo Ramirez, age 43, of El Paso, Texas passed away in the line of duty on Tuesday April 21, 2020.Eddie was born January 6, 1977 in El Paso, Texas to Maria Eugenia Jaramillo and Vicente Ramirez. He was the second of five siblings; all of whom he adored.
Eddie, affectionately known as "Lurch" by his fellow firefighters, served with the El Paso Fire Department for 19 years finishing his career as a Fire Suppression Technician at Station 8 with the closest of brothers. Eddie was a loving husband, quintessential father, proud brother, silly uncle, cousinand a friend to all. Eddie had a personality to match his size. Though he had a tough-looking exterior, he was truly a gentle giant. He spent countless hours wrestling and playing with his sons, teaching them life lessons along the way and forever being his family's protector.
Eddie is survived by his Wifey for Lifey, Vanessa Gosseck-Ramirez; sons Anthony Edward and Daniel Edward Ramirez; father Vicente Ramirez (Rosenda) and mother Maria Eugenia Jaramillo; brother Enrique Ramirez (Staci), sister Eugenia Alejandra Villegas (Ramiro), sister Edith Aydee Ramirez and sister Estefania Ramirez. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Mercedes Kramer (Paul); sisters-in-law Crystal Salazar and Valerie Gosseck. Eddie had numerous aunts and uncles whom he loved very much, but the love for his Uncle Mario was unmatched.
The Ramirez Family will receive family and friends on Saturday May 2, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 Montana Ave. We respectfully request that all social distancing regulations are abided at the facility. Plans for a full ceremony and celebration will be given out when appropriate. Please visit our online register book at www.evergreenfheast.com to leave fond memories of Eddie and condolences for the family.
A special thank you to FF Joe Perez, Lt. David Guzman, and FF Homes Toth.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020