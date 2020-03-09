|
Eduardo Laca
El Paso - Eduardo (Eddie) Laca 62 of El Paso 1957-2020
Life long resident of El Paso. Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Has left us to be with our Heavenly Father, he is survived by his wife Norma Laca, children Eddie,Red, David,Sonia and Samantha. Grandchildren: Eddie, Anthony, Santos, Dominic, David, Esperanza, Maria, Amory, Ace and Violet. Brothers and sisters: Alfonso, Fernie, Gilbert, Terrie & JoAnn. Preceded in death by mother Virginia and Brothers Ricky, Roy, Ralph, & David Laca.
Visitation to be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home Central from 4 PM to 8 PM; with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass to be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 9 AM; interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
For information please call 915-532-1856
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020