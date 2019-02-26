Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Eduardo Noriega
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-West
El Paso, TX
Eduardo Luis Noriega, 55, was born November 6, 1963 in El Paso, Texas and died February 21, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He lived in El Paso, Texas for 46 years, Dallas, Texas for five years and Birmingham, Alabama for four years. Eduardo worked within the food service industry for his entire life, first at Ednor Food Services when living in El Paso and with the Nestle Corporatioin when living in Dallas and Birmingham.
Eduardo "Ed" Noriega had a passion for cooking and was an avid outdoorsman and hiker. He was involved with his church and cherished, above all, spending time with his grandchild Susanna. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Maria De Los Angeles Noriega. He is survived by his children: Christina Noriega Damalouji (Jonathan) and Eduardo Luis Noriega Jr. (Breanna), his grandchild Susanna Rae Damalouji, his father Hugo Guillermo Noriega Sr., his siblings: Hugo Noriega Jr., Susanna Ward and Nora Johnson,
Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm, February 27 at Hillcrest Funeral Home-West in El Paso, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Kidney Cancer Association which has set up a specific tribute to Eduardo at: https://secure.kidneycancer.org/np/clients/kca/campaign.jsp?campaign=567&fundraiser=171000& as per the wishes of his two children and siblings.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 26, 2019
