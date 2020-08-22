Eduardo "Lalo" Muñoz



Eduardo "Lalo" Munoz born March 8, 1939 passed away August 13, 2020. Lalo, a Bowie graduate of 1957, worked at Farah for many years. Preceeded in death by his mother Felipa Munoz, brother Reymundo Macias, and twin sisters Licha Ramos and Fina Jacquez. Survived by sister Eva King, wife Delia Munoz, children Irene (Ricardo), Edna (James), Norma (Joe), Gilbert, and Reymundo, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. At this time services are postponed, but he will be cremated, as he wished.









