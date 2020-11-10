Eduardo T. CuellarEl Paso - Eduardo Tomas Cuellar, 73, has gone to be with our Lord on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Eduardo was born and raised in El Paso, Tx on December 28, 1946. He is preceded in death and reunited with his parents Tomas and Ester Cuellar and loving wife of 50 years Herminia Cuellar. He is survived by 2 brothers Abel Cuellar and David Cuellar; 3 sons Jorge E. Cuellar (Lucy Cuellar), Robert Cuellar (Cynthia Cuellar), Ruben M. Cuellar (Jackie Cuellar); 2 daughters Mary H. Cuellar, Emily Y. Rios (Javier Rios); 10 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.He was a heart warming, caring, loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. A truly compassionate and wonderful soul will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to know him. He will forever continue to light up our lives in our memories with his smile, laughter, outgoing personality, great sense of humor and love.Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Sunset Funeral Home-Americas with prayer service at 6pm. Interment will be held privately Saturday, November 14, 2020 due to cemetery restrictions.Services Entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.