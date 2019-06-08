Resources
In Loving Memory of

03/18/28 - 06/11/2018

We Miss You

Our hearts still ache with sadness and

many tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you, no one will

ever know.

We hold you close within our hearts,

and there you will remain.

To walk with us throughout our lives,

until we meet again.

Dad this is your 1st year away from us.

You are missed so much. You were

our rock when you were with us, you are more so now that you are gone.

We Love and Miss You.
Published in El Paso Times on June 8, 2019
