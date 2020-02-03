|
|
Edward Andrew Taylor
Austin, TX. - Oct. 31, 1934 - Nov. 21, 2019
Edward Andrew Taylor passed away on November 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 85. Having been a resident of El Paso the majority of his adult life, he relocated to Austin, Texas to be close to his eldest daugher, Mary Lou Taylor, his only grandchildren, Dylan Pospisil (Taylor Pospisil) and Paulina Baker (Danny Baker), and last but never least, the Apple of his Eye, his great granddaughter, Payton Baker. He also leaves behind his loving daughter, Pauline Taylor Goolsby (Tommy). Mr. Taylor's wife, Guadalupe Guaspe Taylor, preceded him in death one month and three days prior to his own death in El Paso, Texas. Mr. Taylor has returned to El Paso to be buried with his loving wife of 59 years. Mr. Taylor was a man of character and integrity and his family was his highest priority, encompassing everything that mattered to him. He will be sorely missed.
At interment service will take place on Friday, February 7th, 2:30 p.m. at Fort Bliss Cemetary. All are welcome.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020