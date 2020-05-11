|
Edward Aspera Jr.
El Paso - Edward Aspera Jr. was born in El Paso, TX on July 30, 1956. He passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in Georgia at 63 years of age. We find solace that he will be joined with his late Mother and Father Yolanda C. Aspera & Eduardo C. Aspera. Early on he joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served through Desert Storm and after 26 years, retired in 2000. He continued on to work as an Audio Visual Specialist with the 78th Air Base Wing at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia until his recent retirement in March 2020. Survivors include his two loving daughters Isabelle Ann Aspera and Brandelyn Annette Aspera, brother Daniel D. Aspera (Yolanda), sister Barbara A. Martinez (Luis Arturo). Also missing him will be his two loyal loving cats Roco & Scarlet. Edward will be missed and remembered for his love for Photography and Cooking and his passion for Storm Chasing.
Published in El Paso Times from May 11 to May 15, 2020