Edward Griego
El Paso - Edward "Eddie" Griego, 68, beloved husband to Margarita and father to Christopher, Catherine, and Anthony was called to be with our Lord on September 27, 2019. He was born to Manuel Griego and Guadalupe Ramirez on February 15, 1951. A lifelong resident of El Paso, he graduated from Burges High School in 1969 and also attended the University of Texas at El Paso followed by University of Phoenix obtaining a degree in Information Technology. He celebrated a 39-year marriage and had a strong faith as a parishioner of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Eddie was a humble man with a big heart and quick to help anyone needing assistance. His corny sense of humor would often make his children groan, but then leave them with a smile. He enjoyed playing trivia games, watching Netflix, and listening to Elvis Presley. He had a great interest in history, aeronautics, James Bond, Dallas Cowboys, and anything Coca-Cola. He especially loved to travel.
He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Guadalupe Griego, and sister, Mary Griego. He is survived by his spouse Margarita Griego; sons, Christopher and Anthony Griego; daughter, Catherine Griego; brother, Manny Griego Jr. (Terrie); nephews, Rob, Charlie, Manny; nieces, Cynthia, Lettie, Christie; goddaughter Sandy; several cousins, nieces, nephews and his loyal canine companion Reese.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915.
Mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar, El Paso, TX 79925. Burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 8700 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79904. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 2, 2019