Edward Lee Davis
Truth or Consequences, NM - Edward Lee Davis, 77, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, ending his battle with cancer. Ed was born June 8, 1941 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ed served in the United States Airforce. He was retired from Raytheon Services and traveled extensively throughout his career. He was a long-time resident of El Paso, TX until retiring in New Mexico. Ed was an avid golfer and fisherman along with his brother, Bob. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory L. Davis; mother, Orpha M. Davis; brother, Robert E. Davis; and sister, Billie J. Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn R. Thorsen, and her husband, Jim; numerous nieces and nephews and his long-time companion, Joan C. Courson. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service was held for family, per Ed's request, no other services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019