Services
Kirikos Family Funeral Home - Truth or Consequences
303 CEDAR
Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-2334
(575) 894-2574
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lee Davis


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Lee Davis Obituary
Edward Lee Davis

Truth or Consequences, NM - Edward Lee Davis, 77, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, ending his battle with cancer. Ed was born June 8, 1941 in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ed served in the United States Airforce. He was retired from Raytheon Services and traveled extensively throughout his career. He was a long-time resident of El Paso, TX until retiring in New Mexico. Ed was an avid golfer and fisherman along with his brother, Bob. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory L. Davis; mother, Orpha M. Davis; brother, Robert E. Davis; and sister, Billie J. Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn R. Thorsen, and her husband, Jim; numerous nieces and nephews and his long-time companion, Joan C. Courson. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service was held for family, per Ed's request, no other services will be held. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirikos Family Funeral Home - Truth or Consequences
Download Now