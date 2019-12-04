|
|
Edward Maya
Edward Maya, born May 30, 1931 to December 01, 2019
Mr. Maya went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 01, 2019.
He is preceded in death by both parents Alfredo and Juanita Maya. He is also preceded in death by all his siblings.
Mr. Maya is survived by his daughter and sons Edna Banuelos husband Richard. Debra Maya, Elizabeth Brown and Bella, Susan Maya Arrieta, Rebecca Maya Rodriguez husband Joe, Eddie Maya, Ernest M. Maya wife Lorena, Laura Maya Ledesma husband Ernest, Monica D. Monsisvais husband Leonel, Life Companion Florence Calderon, children Freddie, Patsy and Jennifer
Mr. Maya was a Grandfather, Great Grand Father and Great Great Grandfather. Services for Mr. Maya will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 from 5-9pm At Perches Funeral Home 7580 Alameda.
Mr. Maya will be cremated and interment of ashes will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019