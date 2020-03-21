|
|
Edward Ortega
El Paso -
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Edward Ortega announces his passing on March 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a man of strong convictions and faith, and while he wasn't a man of many words, those words and his presence carried significant weight. Edward, known as Eddy to his family and friends, rose from a lower valley boy to Assistant Chief of the El Paso Police Department, and he never left his roots. He led the El Paso Police Union with strong leadership and he did the same as Assistant Chief, and was awarded the Conquistador Award, one of the City of El Paso's highest honors. Upon his retirement from the EPPD, he continued to serve his community in federal law enforcement until 2016. Eddy genuinely loved his family, loved music, enjoyed watching sports, and appreciated a cold beer and a friendly wager. He took pride in his yard where he cooked Ortega burgers for family, enjoyed giving his friends a hard time, and loved traveling with Irma, his wife of 47 years, to casinos and secluded fishing spots. He invested heavily in people and never asked anything in return. He will be sorely missed by his wife, Irma and his children, Ineka, Marcos, Dali, Renee and John. He is survived by his mother Irene, and his siblings, Ginny (Manfred), Robert (Martha), Pat (Victor), Dolores, Margie (Bill), and Bobby. His grandkids, Gabriel Anthony White, Marissa, Johnny, Diego, Emiliano, and Iliana are where his true emotions came to life and they will miss him tremendously. A sincere thanks to family, friends, and hospital staff who supported our family as they cared for Eddy in the hospital. While so many want to celebrate Eddy's life, services will be postponed until a later date due to the current health crisis. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020