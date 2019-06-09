|
|
Edward Parks
El Paso - Edward Parks, 70, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He served in Vietnam and had over 30 years in government office. Edward was preceded in death by his wife Sadie Parks, his mother Estella Embry, father Alphonso Parks, and sister Francis Wilson. He is survived by his step daughter Jessica Jennings, brother Alphonso Parks Jr. (Francine), sister Helen Brown (Norris), step grandchildren Destiny and Chance Jennings, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 11:30am to 12:00pm with a funeral service at 12:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Committal service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East.
Published in El Paso Times on June 9, 2019