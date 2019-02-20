Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
For more information about
Edward Gaskins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gaskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Prather Gaskins


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Prather Gaskins Obituary
Edward Prather Gaskins, 97. Beloved husband, Father, grandfather and friend, passed away at his home on February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Pauline Gaskins. Their love was an inspiration to all who had the honor of knowing them. Ed was born September 5, 1921 in Hickman, Ky. He is survived by his children; Mary (Norm) Wagner, Paul (Linda) Gaskins, Linda Becker-Cook, Joe (Raquel) Gaskins, and Deborah Allen, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. Graveside service and burial will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on February 22, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.