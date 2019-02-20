|
Edward Prather Gaskins, 97. Beloved husband, Father, grandfather and friend, passed away at his home on February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Pauline Gaskins. Their love was an inspiration to all who had the honor of knowing them. Ed was born September 5, 1921 in Hickman, Ky. He is survived by his children; Mary (Norm) Wagner, Paul (Linda) Gaskins, Linda Becker-Cook, Joe (Raquel) Gaskins, and Deborah Allen, 17 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren. Graveside service and burial will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on February 22, 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 20, 2019