Edward R. Carranza
El Paso - Edward R. Carranza, 96 passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. We find solace in knowing that he is with his late mother, Florence R. Carranza; his late "Aunt Faye", Felicitas Rosas; and his late son, Charlie Carranza. Eddie moved to El Paso where he graduated at the Texas College of Mines (now UTEP). He was a WWII Army veteran (1943-1946) serving as a radar operator, sharp shooter and a bandsman playing the tenor saxophone and clarinet. After serving our country, he came back to El Paso and worked at the State National Bank and was also an El Paso Chamber of Commerce representative. What Eddie enjoyed most of all was his band - The Eddie Carranza Orchestra - where he led his band and played the tenor sax. His life included a healthy dose of fun filled activities which we will truly enjoy in our memories. He is survived by his son, Edward Carranza, Jr., Cathy and Sookie Carranza as his daughter-in-law's, two grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at San Jose Funeral Home-East (10950 Pellicano Dr. from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. U.S. Army Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. A Scripture service will follow at 1:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020