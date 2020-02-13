|
|
Edward Saucedo
El Paso - El Paso Police Department Officer Edward Saucedo, Badge #686, passed away peacefully in his home on February 11, 2020 after a hard-fought, three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Edward was looking forward to a long retirement --- traveling and antiquing with mom; watching his family; and enjoying a couple of cold beers and chicken wings with buddies from work. But, as Chaucer wrote, "Time and tide wait for no man."
Dad was born to Antonio D. and Hortencia Saucedo on Janaury 16, 1949 in Ft. Riley, Kansas, one of eight children. The family moved to El Paso in the summer of 1965. Dad graduated from Andress High School in 1967, where he ran cross-country and lettered in football and wrestling. He graduated with a degree in political science from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1973. In 1984, Dad met the love of his life, Patricia Margaret Enright. They married in 1986 and spent 34 wonderful years together.
He was accepted into the 63rd class of the El Paso Police Academy in 1978, graduating on Aprill 22 of that year. Dad served his home of El Paso for 41 years, retiring on July 20, 2019. During his career, he worked the Juvenile Sector, Regular Patrol, Police Backgrounds, Tactical (TAC), Combined Search and Rescue (COMSAR), and for many years was an instructor at the academy.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children Jennifer Ann Saucedo, Jason Edward Derek Saucedo, M.D., Teresa Evelyn Saucedo, and Asia Gaye Saucedo; grandsons Dante Evans and Isaac Evans; sister Elida Saucedo; brothers Ceasar (Sonny) Saucedo and Karl J. Saucedo; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and hundreds of brothers and sisters in Blue. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio D. and Hortencia Saucedo, brother Anthony D. Saucedo, and sisters Ida Lucero, Gisela Godfrey, and Vallida Lutgen.
The famiy would like to thank Honor Health in Scottsdale, AZ, and Dr. Erkut Borazanci "Dr. B" and his team for giving us 3 more years with our Papa. "Patricia thank you for taking care of me they way you did the last few weeks of my life, you are my angel"
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Borderland100club.com or a .
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM, with a prayer service at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home West, please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020