Efrain "Indio" Beard
El Paso - EFRAIN "INDIO" BEARD entered into the hands of his Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Enriqueta and Alberto Beard & brother Humberto Beard. He is survived by his 2nd wife Patricia Beard, 1st wife Romelia Beard, children; Teresa Bussey, Gabriel Beard, Monica Aldaz(Javier), his beloved sister Yolanda Saavedra, and his beloved 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa. Interment will follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery in Sunland Park, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020