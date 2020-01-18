Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
1118 N. Mesa
View Map
Efrain "Indio" Beard

Efrain "Indio" Beard Obituary
Efrain "Indio" Beard

El Paso - EFRAIN "INDIO" BEARD entered into the hands of his Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents Enriqueta and Alberto Beard & brother Humberto Beard. He is survived by his 2nd wife Patricia Beard, 1st wife Romelia Beard, children; Teresa Bussey, Gabriel Beard, Monica Aldaz(Javier), his beloved sister Yolanda Saavedra, and his beloved 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, with Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Sunset Funeral Home-West. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Patrick Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa. Interment will follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery in Sunland Park, NM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
