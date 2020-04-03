|
|
Efren M. Martinez
El Paso - Efren M. Martinez, 74, of El Paso, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 18, 1945 in Delicias Chihuahua Mexico to Pedro and Ventura Martinez.
Efren served proudly in the U.S Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on October 6, 1971 and received the Army Commendation Medal and 2 Bronze Stars.
Efren was employed at Asarco LLC and retired after 25 years of dedicated service.
Efren was an avid golfer and loved the Dallas Cowboys.
A celebration of Life Service will be held on April 7, 2020 at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 North Zaragoza Road El Paso TX 79936. Visitation will be from 5:00pm - 9:00pm; Rosary starting at 7:00 pm.
April 8, 2020 - Prayer Service 8:00 am Crestview Funeral Home followed by a burial service at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery starting at 9:00 am.
Efren is survived by his wife Teresa S. Martinez and his 8 children Alma Rosa, Efren Jr., Armando, Rudy, Betty Mary, Lorena, Christina, & Veronica Martinez and 15 grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020