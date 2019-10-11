|
Egbert Samuel Crossett
El Paso - Dr. Egbert Samuel Crossett, "Bob" 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10th, with his wife, Chris, of 44 years by his side. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Bob was born in Corona, New Mexico, on July 9, 1921. He was the son of Egbert and Pearl Crossett. Bob lived in Corona until he was four years old while his father worked as a Border Patrolman on the Mexican Border and his mother taught school "up and down the valley."
Bob's parents moved to Tucson, Arizona where Bob attended Junior High. Egbert and Pearl then moved to Anthony, New Mexico where Bob attended Anthony High School, which is now Gadsden High School. After graduation, Bob began taking pre-med classes at Texas Western College, which is now the University of Texas at El Paso, for two years. He transferred to Tulane University and was drafted by the Navy. Bob earned his medical degree from Tulane in 1945. The Navy sent him to China where he was a Navy medical officer. He was released from the Navy when WWII was over. He then did his internship and went into General Surgery and Pathology in Mt. Holly, New Jersey. Bob learned so much during his internship in Mt. Holly. He said, "Exploring the human body from inside and out was one of the most fascinating experiences he had ever had!" Bob moved his family to El Paso in 1954.
With all his medical knowledge, Dr. E. S. Crossett opened a cardiac research lab in the basement of Providence Hospital, in 1955. Dr. Crossett performed the first open-heart surgery in 1956 at Providence. The hospital later became the regional heart surgery center for the Texas Crippled Children's Program. Dr. Crossett then worked with James Hancock, PhD. in 1959. They built the first bypass pump in El Paso ahead of much of the nation. Along with some other El Paso doctors Dr. Crossett worked diligently to make El Paso the Southwest center for heart surgery. Bob always stood tall and proud knowing his mortality rate was at 6%.
Dr. E. S. Crossett loved observing and studying cases with other doctors throughout his life. He trained with chest surgeons, worked with tuberculosis patients, learned about the human body from the inside out, and did charity work in his field on children from Mexico. Bob was the only heart surgeon in and around El Paso for many years.
Dr. Crossett was 65 when he moved to Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. He continued working as a Thoracic Cardiovascular surgeon until he retired at the age of 78.
After retiring, Bob and Chris traveled in their RV to Colorado, through the Pacific Coast, and Alaska. Together, they met many friends who were able to enjoy watching 16 Super Bowl games together. He loved working outside in his greenhouse and also building furniture in the garage.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine Crossett, John Crossett, (son) Patricia, Tana Ortiz, (granddaughter) Manny, his great-grandchildren Isabella and Zach, Nancy Bentley, Cheryl Bentley, Greg Bentley, David Hatch, and Shyla Hatch.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Egbert Crossett and his daughter Carol Sue Crossett.
Dr. Egbert Samuel Crossett, a country boy from New Mexico who loved playing handball and flew his own plane to Costa Rica, knew he was blessed with a wonderful life!
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Providence Children's Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Providence Children's Hospital.

Services will be held at a later date.
