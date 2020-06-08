Eladio SaucedoEl Paso - In memory of our beloved father Eladio (Layo/Eddie) S. Saucedo, 93, who passed away on May 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Born on May 7, 1927 in Lordsburg, NM to Guadalupe Soto Saucedo and Domingo Saucedo. Layo is predeceased by his loving wife Natividad C. Saucedo, parents Guadalupe and Domingo Saucedo, Carlos, Eva Rosado and Heriberto Saucedo. He is survived by sister Catalina Siqueiros and brother Armando Saucedo, both of El Paso. His six children along with their spouses: Mike (Sylvia), Dolores (Julian) Reyes , Sammy (Ruth), Gil (Ida), Sally (Hector) Elizondo, Edna Aleman, 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, several nephews and nieces.Dad at the age of nine his family moved to El Paso. During WWII, Dad made a selfless decision to drop out of high school and enlist in the US Navy at the young age of 17. He courageously served our country as a fireman on the USS Bennington CV-20. Dad took part in one of the Nation's most important moments in history during the surrender of Japan. The USS Bennington was used to escort American officers to the USS Missouri where the Japanese signed terms of unconditional surrender. After his service in the Navy, Dad returned to El Paso and married the love of his life, Natividad Cruz Saucedo. He worked for Magnolia Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Hurd Budweiser, and the age of 65 dad earned his GED and became employed with the YISD as a school bus driver for special needs children. Dad was dedicated to everything he did and always gave 100 percent of himself to anyone in need. He was a man of his word and committed himself entirely to his family. These are traits that he set as examples for his family and continues to inspire in those that live in his memory. Throughout his life he made many lifetime friends and among family he was referred to as a favorite uncle. Being the man that he was, he always made himself available to help those in need and opened his home to everyone who visited. Dad always looked forward to his Saturday breakfast with many of his veteran friends at El Zarape Restaurant. He will be missed by all.Services will be held on June 12th at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 North Carolina from 10am-1pm, rosary will be from 11am-12 noon. Social distancing guidelines in place. Burial will be at Ft. Bliss Cemetery at a later date due to unfortunate current public health regulations and concerns.