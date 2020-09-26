Elaine Bleakley Williamson
El Paso - Elaine Bleakley Williamson passed peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020, in El Paso, Texas, at the age of 69. Elaine made an indelible mark on the people she touched throughout her lifetime. She was born at West Point, New York, and her family traveled to many exciting places around the world and the U.S. In her adult years, Elaine joined the Navy rising to the rank of Lieutenant Junior-Grade. During this time, she met and married the love of her life, Larry Williamson. After numerous deployments, they settled in Larry's home state of Alaska where she and Larry spent 26 adventurous years. Elaine made many friends whom she loved quietly and loyally, and she worked and volunteered at the Anchorage Museum and other places in the community. Aside from traveling, she had many interests. Elaine had a great affinity for writing prose and poetry, but loved photography, camping, her poodles, and the Alaskan life. Her greatest love was photography and she had many of her photos entered in shows, the Alaska State Fair, and gifted many to family and friends. Elaine is survived by her nieces Lee Anne Vega and Anne Marie Malloy. Services will be held in El Paso, Texas on October 3rd, at 3:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you remember Elaine's legacy by making a donation to the Humane Society of El Paso—she would have liked that. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com