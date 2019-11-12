Resources
ELAINE FRAIRE

9/16/71 - 11/16/10

Elaine, as we put our hand over our heart with God's loving presence. We feel the growing sense of peace, that soothes and comforts your absence. Feeling the emptiness in our hearts for love and helping us to move on,

"the energy of God is the energy of love".

Our beautiful angel we will always love you and

you will never be forgotten.

Always in our prayers,

Your Loving Family & Friends
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
