Elbert E. Goodman
El Paso - Elbert E. Goodman of El Paso, Texas passed away on Nov 22, 2019. He was a beloved son, husband, father and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his loving father Elgin F. Goodman, mother Thelma Browning, and daughter Peggy Graham. Elbert is survived by his beloved wife Mary Goodman loving daughters; Renee Goodman, Leticia Merrinew beloved sons; Elbert Goodman Jr, Darren Goodman, Fred Graham, Mike Graham, James Graham. He also leaves behind several grandchildren to cherish his memory. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 01, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, December 02, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast. Committal Service to follow at 10:30 am on Monday, December 02, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020