Elda Barajas MontesEl Paso - Elda B. Montes passed away October 13, 2020 at the age of 91. Elda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband Edmundo and son Victor. She is survived by her children Edmundo "Sonny" Montes (Rowena), Lindy Herrera (Victor), Roger Montes (Irma). Grandchildren Anthony, Christina, and Sunny Annette Montes, Victor Montes Jr, Victor and Nick Herrera, Aharon and Noah Montes, Jackie Mikhalevich, and Brittany Willis , 9 great-grandchildren and two other great grandchildren on the way. We would like to thank our mother's family and friends for all the love and support that was given to her. A special thank you to Maria "Cuca" Gonzalez for always being there for her, you were more of a sister than a cousin.Visitation will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano St.