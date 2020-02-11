Services
El Paso - Eleanor Frances Martin, 87, widow of B.R. "Tex" Martin, peacefully passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in a local El Paso hospital. Born in Alleyton, TX., she was the daughter of the late Wilson Carleton and Celestine Carleton. She was a member of Scotsdale Baptist Church, a UTEP alumnus, and a retired YISD school teacher who loved running into her past classmates and students. She is survived by her son, Thomas Ray Martin, daughter, Kathy Braggs of Midland, TX., 7 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flower memorial contributions can be made to Bloys Campmeeting Association, 125 Bluebriar Lane, Buchanan Dam, TX. 78609. Directed by Hillcreast Funeral Home. 1060 Carolina Drive. 598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
