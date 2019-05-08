Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
El Paso - Elena Amelia Flores, 83, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso, TX and a member of the catholic church. Elena was preceded in death by her husband, Sebastian; sons, Hector and Daniel. She is survived by her loving children, David Sebastian, George, Victor and Carlos Flores, nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren and sister Lorenza Ortiz. Visitation for Elena will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Friday, May 10th at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915)598-3332.
