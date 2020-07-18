Elena GonzalezEl Paso - Beloved wife, mother, & grandmother, Elena Gonzalez, was called home by the Lord on July 15, 2020. She is reunited with her son, Nicholas, and parents, Francisco and Maria Arroyos.Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Fernando Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this month.Left to carry her legacy are her daughters, Annette, Rachel and Hilda; sons, Fernando III, Johnny and Peter; 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by brothers, Frankie, Tury, Vicente, Raymond, Martin, Ruben, David, and Ernie; sisters, Becky, Lucy, Rosa and Marylou, and countless family and friends.Elena gladly served God with all her heart and always put Him first. She would say, "Primeramente Dios." She had a tremendous heart, showered everyone with love and family came first. Her positive outlook and strong faith comforts and inspires us all.Mom, We still see your face before us, Your voice we long to hear… We miss and love you dearly, God knows, we wish you were here. Tears fall freely from our eyes, Like a river filled with grief. Our only comfort now, is that from pain, you've found relief. Missing YouDue to the current pandemic, services will be held privately.