1/1
Elena Gonzalez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elena Gonzalez

El Paso - Beloved wife, mother, & grandmother, Elena Gonzalez, was called home by the Lord on July 15, 2020. She is reunited with her son, Nicholas, and parents, Francisco and Maria Arroyos.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Fernando Jr., with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this month.

Left to carry her legacy are her daughters, Annette, Rachel and Hilda; sons, Fernando III, Johnny and Peter; 21 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by brothers, Frankie, Tury, Vicente, Raymond, Martin, Ruben, David, and Ernie; sisters, Becky, Lucy, Rosa and Marylou, and countless family and friends.

Elena gladly served God with all her heart and always put Him first. She would say, "Primeramente Dios." She had a tremendous heart, showered everyone with love and family came first. Her positive outlook and strong faith comforts and inspires us all.

Mom, We still see your face before us, Your voice we long to hear… We miss and love you dearly, God knows, we wish you were here. Tears fall freely from our eyes, Like a river filled with grief. Our only comfort now, is that from pain, you've found relief. Missing You

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved