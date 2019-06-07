Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Guardian Angel Catholic Church
Elena L. Ochoa Obituary
Elena L. Ochoa

El Paso - Elena L. Ochoa passed away into the lord's hands at the age of 86, Monday June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Cruz Sr. and daughter Cecilia. She is survived by four children: Cruz Jr., Rosalia, Jose "Joe", and Rebecca "Maria", eleven grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. Services will be held Friday June 7, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. 5:00pm-9:00pm with rosary at 7:00. Funeral services on Saturday at 9:30am at Guardian Angel Catholic Church with interment following at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

John 3:16

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.
Published in El Paso Times on June 7, 2019
