Elenore G. Lynch
El Paso - Elenore G. Lynch, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at the age of 83, in El Paso, Texas. Elenore was born in Germany, on September 8, 1936. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sebastian Miller, and Elenore Kugelman, her husband Elliot Lynch, her beloved children Sylvia Mann and Elliot W. Lynch, as well as her grandson James Mann. She is survived by her two beloved grandchildren, Michael and Kenneth Mann. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, with Prayer Service at 12:00 PM, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- Northeast. Committal Service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.