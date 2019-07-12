Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
San Antonio Catholic Church
503 Hunter Dr.
Elfida De La Rosa Obituary
Elfida De La Rosa

El Paso - Elfida De La Rosa passed away peacefully July 4,2019 in Pasadena Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio De La Rosa, mother Hermila Ramirez, two brothers Roy Ramirez and Tom Ramirez and two sisters, Grace Mandel and Hermelinda Candelaria. She is survived by two daughters, Rita Mercado, from Lago Vista, Texas and Ana Dominguez, from Pasadena, Texas. Four grandchildren Susie Reiter from Austin, Texas, Kristie Garner from Pasadena, CA, Michael Dominguez from Frisco, Texas, Richard Dominguez from Pasadena, Texas. Five great granddaughters, Audrey Reiter from Austin, Texas, Abby, Jenna and Ella Garner from Pasadena, CA and Zoe Dominguez from Pasadena, Texas. Two great grandsons, Garrett Reiter from Austin Texas and Ramon Dominguez from Pasadena, Texas. Elfida was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. She was devoted to the choir at San Antonio Catholic Church. Visitation will be held Sunday July 14, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. Funeral Mass will be on Monday July 15, 2019 at 11am at San Antonio Catholic Church on 503 Hunter Dr., burial to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery on 12400 Montana Ave. Rest in peace mom we love you.
Published in El Paso Times on July 12, 2019
