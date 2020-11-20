Elias Carbajal, Jr.



Elias Carbajal, Jr. was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. Elias passed away on Sunday, November 15. He is survived by his wife, Martha Carbajal, his two daughters, Karla and Cristina, and his son, Erik. He leaves behind five grandchildren Alexis, Alicia, Eli, Natalie, and Benjamin. He also leaves behind a brother, Humberto and sister, Isela. He was an avid fan of bullfighting and always had the perfect soundtrack for any occasion including the oldies and classic rock. The Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astro's and the San Antonio Spurs were among his favorite teams. He considered Aguascalientes, Ags, Mex. his second home and dreamt of retiring there one day. Elias loved spending his time with his grandchildren and gardening. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.









