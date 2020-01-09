|
Elidia Medina
El Paso - Elidia Medina, 86, passed away peacefully with her son and granddaughters by her side on January 6, 2020. She was a beloved wife to Ricardo Medina, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed. "God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon this Earth, and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on Earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids, and whispered "Peace be thine."
It broke our hearts to lose you but you didn't go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5-9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central located at 3839 Montana Ave. with Vigil from 6-6:30 pm. Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 am at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery located at 4900 McNutt Road, Santa Teresa, NM.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020