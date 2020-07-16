1/1
Elier Bayona Ramirez
El Paso - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Elier Bayona Ramirez, 71 was called to the Lord on July 12, 2020. Born to Jesus Maria Bayona and Francisca Ramirez in Durango Mexico. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria Guadalupe Salazar Bayona. He is survived by his son Elier Bayona Jr, daughter-in-law, Cynthia Z. Bayona, daughter, Cynthia Judith Cavalier, son-in-law, CPT Michael Paul Cavalier Jr.; Four grandchildren Kimberly Bayona, Elier Bayona III, Omar Bayona, and Isabella Mia Cavalier. His brothers Rene Bayona Ramirez and Sigilfredo Bayona, sisters, Nohemi Bayona Barron, Reyna Bayona, Adriana Bayona Neri and Marlene Bayona Ramirez. His strength and character was evident in the upbringing of his children. His kindness, unforgettable laugh, strength of a true warrior, life of the party, always on the go persona will truly be missed. " I wish so much you wouldn't cry, the way you did today. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart."






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
