Elisa E. HughesElvira E. Hughes 77 went to be with the Lord October 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis Hughes; brothers, Guadalupe, Antonio, Chavelo and grandson Eduardo Hughes. She is survived by her children; Martin Hughes, Reyes wife Ana Hughes, Rosa M. Hughes spouse Francisco Castro, Juan wife Leticia Hughes, Chantelle Hughes spouse Raymond Price, Jesus A. Hughes and wife Erika Hughes; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4pm-8pm with recitation of the Rosary from 7pm-8pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Followed by cremation at a later date.