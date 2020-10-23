1/1
Elisa E. Hughes
Elisa E. Hughes

Elvira E. Hughes 77 went to be with the Lord October 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis Hughes; brothers, Guadalupe, Antonio, Chavelo and grandson Eduardo Hughes. She is survived by her children; Martin Hughes, Reyes wife Ana Hughes, Rosa M. Hughes spouse Francisco Castro, Juan wife Leticia Hughes, Chantelle Hughes spouse Raymond Price, Jesus A. Hughes and wife Erika Hughes; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4pm-8pm with recitation of the Rosary from 7pm-8pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Followed by cremation at a later date.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
