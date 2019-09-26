|
|
Elisa M. Salas
El Paso - Elisa M. Salas, 81, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Early Life,
Elisa was born in El Paso, TX on May 8, 1938. She graduated from El Paso High School in 1956 and graduated from Texas Western College in 1961. While at Texas Western, Elisa met her future husband, Jesus Antonio Salas. Her first teaching assignment was at Aoy Elementary where she taught 2nd grade. Elisa married Jesus in August 1963.
Hobbies, Organizations, and Later Years
Elisa worked for the El Paso Independent School District for 35 years, retiring in 2003 from Travis Elementary School. Elisa was very involved with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for years, especially the Legion of Mary and Rosary Altar Society. Most of all, Elisa loved to spoil all her grandchildren.
Preceded in death and survived by
Elisa was preceded in death by her husband Jesus Antonio, her parents: Enrique and Maria Medrano, siblings: Margarita Medrano Claudio, Enrique Medrano, Mario Medrano, Ester Medrano Cordova, Pedro Medrano, and Petra Medrano. She leaves behind her three sons and their spouses: David (Lilly), Daniel (Lenita), and Peter (Victoria), grandchildren: Matthew, Zachary, Gabriela, Alexandra, Mary, Sophia, Hannah, and Ryan and her sister Maria Medrano and her brother Manuel Medrano.
Funeral Service Times
The Rosary Service for Elisa will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, 7:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Home - Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 9:30 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Dr. Burial will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Pall Bearers will be David Salas, Daniel Salas, Peter Salas, Matthew Salas, Zachary Salas, and Mark Medrano. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfunerhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 26, 2019