El Paso - Elisa "Lichita" Solis 71, our loving mother went to be with our Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her family. Elisa was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to Miguel and Vita Solis who precede her in death as well as her sister Altagracia Manriquez. She is survived by her ex-husband Jesus Delgado and daughters; Xochitl (Fred), Lupe (Francisco), Blanca (Hever), Mayra (Juan), Mary (Heriberto) and sons Adrian (Cuca), Gabriel (Vero) and Jesus. She was also survived by 25 Grandchildren and 21 Great Grandchildren with 3 on the way. She was also survived by her sisters; Lucia, Lucila and Guillermina. Brothers; Carlos, Miguel and Victor. Elisa was a long time member of the Primera Iglesia Bautista de Canutillo. She dedicated her life to the care of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always made her way to your heart with a warm smile and if that didn't work, a flour tortilla freshly made with a stick of butter and a sprinkle of sugar would light up your day. Elisa will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation; Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hillcrest Funeral Home West 5054 Doniphan Dr. with prayer service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service Wednesday at 12:00 PM at the Primera Iglesia Bautista de Canutillo 6809 3rd Street in Canutillo, TX. 79835
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019